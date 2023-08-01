Moises Caicedo expresses desire to leave Brighton at Seagulls' end-of-season awards ceremony with Chelsea interested in £100m-rated star

Chelsea target Moises Caicedo has expressed his desire to leave this summer during the Brighton & Hove Albion 2022/23 awards night.

Caicedo informs Brighton fans he wants to leave

Received Brighton's Players' Player of the Year award

Linked with a move to Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ecuadorian midfielder, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, informed guests at the Brighton awards evening that he wants to leave the club, according to Sussex World. The player, though, did not mention Chelsea's name when he was asked about his possible next destination.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues have been chasing the midfielder for a long time now and have seen three bids getting rejected by the Seagulls who value the player at £100 million ($128m). The latest bid from the Blues was worth £80m ($102).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Caicedo received the Players' Player of the Season trophy at the awards night and then addressed fans, saying: "Thank you to everyone for everything and all the fans for your support in every game. I’m so happy."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? With Caicedo communicating his desire to leave, he will now urge the club to reduce his valuation so that a move to Chelsea can be finalised.