Moises Caicedo is heading to Chelsea! Liverpool lose out as midfielder set to join Blues in £115m transfer from Brighton

Peter McVitie
Moises Caicedo Brighton 2022-23Getty
ChelseaM. CaicedoTransfersChelsea vs LiverpoolLiverpoolPremier League

Moises Caicedo is on the verge of joining Chelsea with the Blues set to pay Brighton £115 million ($116m) to sign the midfielder.

  • Blues set to pay £115m for Caicedo
  • Will break British transfer record again
  • Chelsea face Liverpool on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The London side has fought off competition from Liverpool as The Guardian reports and they are set to break the British transfer record to sign the Ecuador star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool had a £110m ($140m) offer accepted by Brighton, but the Blues are determined to get the midfielder they have been chasing all summer. The deal will top the previous record of £107m that Chelsea paid to sign Enzo Fernandez in January.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Stamford Bridge side is also set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton for a reported £55m ($70m) fee.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Moises Caicedo BrightonGetty ImagesMoises Caicedo Brighton 2022-23GettyMauricio PochettinoGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Mauricio Pochettino's team will take on Liverpool in their first Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

363647 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 142453Jude Bellingham
  • 41342Christopher Nkunku
  • 25935Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 26346Mason Mount
  • 14931Sandro Tonali
  • 46695Other
363647 Votes