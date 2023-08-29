Mohamed Salah heads to London for day of sightseeing as Liverpool star posts pictures of Ancient Egyptian artefacts

Mohamed Salah took a day off to visit London where he clicked photographs at a museum of ancient Egyptian artefacts.

Salah takes a day off to visit London

Posted photographs of ancient Egyptian artefacts

Linked with a move to Al-Ittihad

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid interest from reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah took a day off from training to travel to London where he visited a museum, clicked photographs of ancient Egyptian artefacts and posted on social media with a caption, "Being a tourist in London on my day off."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reports emerged last week that Al-Ittihad were ready to place a massive €150 million (£129m/$162m) bid for Salah before the summer window closes. The Egyptian, who has a contract with the Reds until 2025, has shown no real interest in leaving the club this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOHAMED SALAH? Mo Salah will be next seen in action for Jurgen Klopp's side on Sunday when they face Aston Villa in the Premier League.