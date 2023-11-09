MLS returns to Coachella! LA Galaxy set to host 10-team preseason competition to start 2024 season

The Coachella Valley Invitational is set to return in 2024 with 10 MLS teams set to gather in Indio, CA for a preseason exhibition.

MLS returning to Coachella

10 teams involved

Tournament run by LA Galaxy owners

WHAT HAPPENED? The training and exhibition event will take place from February 4-17 at the Empire Polo Club, marking the largest preseason event in the league's history. The tournament is being put together by AEG, owners of the LA Galaxy, and will also include Austin FC, Charlotte FC, LAFC, Minnesota United, NYCFC, the New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes and St. Louis CITY SC.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A full schedule of exhibition matches will be open to the public and will take place on the site made famous by the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Additionally, though, the participation of so many MLS clubs will lead to gatherings of MLS executives and team officials to discuss topics ahead of the upcoming season. During the tournament, the Galaxy will also be hosting a Youth Development Camp as well as an LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament.

The first edition of the tournament was held in 2022, featuring six teams, before expanding to a 12-team event in 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “The Coachella Valley Invitational provides world-class facilities and a stunning backdrop for our clubs as they prepare for the upcoming season,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "With AEG's proven track record of producing outstanding events, fans can look forward to enjoying an up-close experience with their favorite clubs and players in the days leading up to our 29th season."

WHAT NEXT FOR MLS? The league is currently playing through the MLS Playoffs, which will culminate with the MLS Cup Final on December 9.