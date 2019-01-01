Mina: My feet are on the ground but my head is in the clouds

The Everton defender is loving life on Merseyside and says Marco Silva is the right man to take his young Toffees squad up the Premier League table

defender Yerry Mina has admitted he is dreaming of a positive future on Merseyside as he targets a consistent second season in the Premier League.

After a stop-start first campaign was disrupted by injuries, the 24-year-old international has played every minute of ’s first three Premier League games of the new season.

One win, one draw and one defeat in those games has underlined an air of inconsistency around Marco Silva’s team but one constant remains their excellent defensive form at home.

Stretching back to last season, the Toffees have now not conceded in their six games at Goodison Park prior to Sunday’s clash with . If they can keep the run going, they could break the club’s all-time record of eight consecutive home clean sheets set in 1987-88.

"It's really nice to be at Everton," Mina told Sky Sports. "I feel good, I'm very relaxed and am getting happier and happier with how things are progressing in the club and in the Premier League.

"That's very important for me and every day I give thanks that I am in this position. I keep my feet on the ground but I'm happy to say my head is in the clouds."

"Something is certainly going right. We're working very well together and defending well. Records are hard things to achieve - everyone has to work together very well.”

Everton have had a busy summer on and off the pitch. With plans for their new waterfront stadium still ticking over in the background, Silva overhauled his playing squad with a raft of new arrivals including young guns Alex Iwobi, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Moise Kean, as well as the experienced Fabian Delph.

Mina says the squad is bonding well, and he thinks that Silva is the perfect manager to lead his youthful squad into their ambitious future.

"The positive aspect about that is that we know each other very well and I'm lucky to be here in this great club,” he said.

“It's full of strong personalities and I've got great team-mates. We're like a family and that is what is contributing to us getting better and better day by day. We're achieving this by following the boss' instructions and step by step we're definitely going in the right direction.

"Professor Marco, as I call him, is a very positive person, he's a man that loves to always come out on top. He's a winner and he motivates all of us to win and to be winners. He's very open, very easy to talk to and is a hard worker as well. He puts in long hours.

"We all have a very good relationship with him. I am pleased he's shown so much confidence in me and every time I go out on the pitch, I try to demonstrate he was right to put that confidence in me. I want him to know I appreciate the good judgement he's shown to put so much faith in me.”