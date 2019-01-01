Milner signs new three-year Liverpool contract

James Milner has signed a new three-year contract with which will keep him at the club until 2022.

The midfielder, who has been with the Reds since joining from on a free transfer in 2015, said in October that he was hopeful new terms could be agreed to extend his four-year stay on Merseyside.

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of the current season, but the international will now remain at Anfield for an additional two years.

The 33-year-old has played 198 times for the Reds and this season has played a key role as they have romped to a seemingly unassailable lead at the top of the Premier League table.

He has scored 25 goals for the club, despite being converted from his former position in midfield to a full-back role for periods under Jurgen Klopp.

Milner played 61 times for England between making his debut in 2009 and his international retirement following the 2016 European Championships, a move he took in order to prolong his playing career.

He has won the Premier League twice previously with Manchester City, first in 2012 under Roberto Mancini and again under Manuel Pellegrini in 2014.

"I’ve been lucky and privileged to play for this club for four-and-a-half years now, it has been an amazing time seeing how the club is changing and developing," Milner told the Liverpool club website.

"I just enjoy coming into training every day, working with this group of players, this manager and coaching staff, and being part of this football club. Obviously the support we get is incredible all over the world.

"It’s an amazing place to play football, it’s an amazing time to be at the football club. We have put a couple of trophies on the board, it would be great to be part of a few more.

"We had discussions with the club and this was obviously the ideal for me, this was what I wanted to do – stay and play at the highest level as long as I can. Liverpool is an unbelievable place to be and we’re a very, very good football team and hopefully we can keep improving.

"Obviously the gaffer waited to sign his dependent on whether I signed mine, so that makes me a feel bit more important!"