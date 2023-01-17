'Milner was screaming shoot!' - Liverpool match-winner Elliott reveals delight at Wolves stunner & admits disappointment at recent performances

Harvey Elliott said James Milner pushed him to shoot before he scored in Liverpool's 1-0 FA Cup replay win over Wolves on Tuesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Many would've expected Elliott to slip through Milner just 13 minutes into Liverpool's FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves, but the 19-year-old took the chance himself and scored a sublime goal that would end up winning them the game. Speaking after the win, he insisted Milner wasn't looking for the pass.

WHAT THEY SAID:"Milly (James Milner) was screaming 'shoot' as well so I had to go for it," Elliott said. "Maybe he can encourage me a bit more to shoot because it definitely worked."

He also spoke of his own recent form, adding: "I have been judged a bit on assists and goals and it is something I have been working on and it came off today. Personally, I have felt I have not been at my best form after the World Cup but a confidence booster tonight."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Victory in the replay is a huge relief for Jurgen Klopp's side who were perhaps fortunate not to be knocked out in the 2-2 draw at Anfield. Wolves saw a goal controversially disallowed for offside which would've won them that first game and were furious afterwards.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Victory in the FA Cup could be the catalyst for an upturn in performances for the Reds, who next face Chelsea at home in the Premier League. Elliott's wonder strike was just his fourth in all competitions this season; an improved firing rate would help his side massively.