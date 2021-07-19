Milan complete Brahim Diaz signing from Real Madrid

The young winger was keen to stay with the Rossoneri after enjoying a fine season at the club in 2020-21

Milan have confirmed that Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz has re-joined the club on a two-year loan deal.

Diaz, 21, moved to Madrid in 2019 from Manchester City but found first-team opportunities scarce at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And after impressing at San Siro on loan last season, the winger will return to Serie A once more.

What was said?

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Brahim Abdelkader Díaz from Real Madrid CF on a temporary basis for two years. The contract ties the football player to the Rossoneri Club until 30 June 2023," the club revealed in a statement published on their official website on Monday.

"Brahim, after scoring 7 goals in 39 appearances with AC Milan last season, will continue to be a Rossoneri player, wearing the number 10 jersey."

The bigger picture

Diaz, who had left his native Spain for City as a 16-year-old, moved back home after signing for Madrid in a £15.5 million deal in June 2019.

But he failed to make much of an impression with the Blancos, making just 15 Liga appearances in the 18 months he spent at the club.

A loan move to Milan at the start of 2020-1 saw Diaz finally receive the chance to shine, as he became a key part of the side which finished second behind arch-rivals Inter in Serie A and seal their return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

Goal understands that Milan will cover the full cost of the youngster's salary over the next two seasons, but that there is no compulsory purchase option included in the agreement struck with Madrid.

The player's own wish to stay at San Siro was key in completing the loan , as Madrid still see plenty of potential in Diaz and are not interested in releasing him on a permanent basis.

