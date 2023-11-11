'VAR was top!' - Mikel Arteta insists he has no complaints with officiating in 3-1 win over Burnley despite Fabio Vieira red card, just days after 'embarrassing' VAR rant

Mikel Arteta says the refereeing in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Burnley was 'perfect' despite Fabio Vieira's red card amid his recent criticisms of VAR.

Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1

Vieira sent off for Gunners

Arteta praises refereeing in win

WHAT HAPPENED? Goals from Leandro Trossard, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko were enough to send Arsenal second in the Premier League, as the Clarets, who scored through Josh Brownhill, stayed 19th in the table. The Gunners had to see out the last 10 minutes or so with 10 men after Vieira was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Brownhill - something manager Arteta appeared to have no complaints over. The Spaniard even praised the officiating during the contest at the Emirates - which was a far cry from him branding the decision to allow Newcastle United's winner against them last weekend as "embarrassing".

WHAT THEY SAID: He told BBC Sport: "The refereeing was perfect. Don't just ask me when [things go against them]. VAR was top."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: So far this weekend, very little of the talking points have revolved around VAR. The system is far from perfect and multiple mistakes have been made by officials this season, but it appears no glaring errors have been made in matchday 12. Aside from that, Arsenal are now level with league leaders Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola's men have a game in hand.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/ GOAL

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are next in Premier League action away to Brentford on November 25 following the international break.