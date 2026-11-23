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Mikel Arteta has delivered a huge injury boost regarding David Raya after the Arsenal goalkeeper suffered a painful shoulder problem against Newcastle. Although the Spaniard will miss Tuesday's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund, he will not require surgery that would have sidelined him for months.

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Arsenal escape major injury scare

Arsenal have been handed a major boost regarding the fitness of first-choice goalkeeper Raya. The Spaniard was forced off in visible agony during the 70th minute of their 2-2 Premier League draw with Newcastle following a collision with striker William Osula.

Kepa Arrizabalaga replaced the 31-year-old at St James' Park, sparking immediate fears of a lengthy spell on the sidelines for Arsenal's undisputed number one. However, subsequent medical assessments have delivered a far more positive diagnosis for the north London club.

Arteta confirms surgery is unnecessary

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's Champions League fixture against Borussia Dortmund, Arteta confirmed that his goalkeeper has avoided a worst-case scenario. Raya missed Monday's open training session and will not feature against the German side, but the long-term outlook remains incredibly bright.

"He is not fit for tomorrow unfortunately but it doesn't look too serious," Arteta explained to the press. "We need some more tests tomorrow but it is quite encouraging with the pain that he was showing immediately after the action. We were all quite worried but it seems to be better than what we expected."

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Huge relief for Mikel Arteta

Raya's availability is crucial for Arsenal's ongoing domestic and European campaigns. The former Brentford man was vital during last season's historic Premier League title success and has maintained his stellar form, keeping seven clean sheets in ten matches prior to the trip to Tyneside. Initial concerns suggested he might have suffered nerve damage, but Arteta admitted the situation could have resulted in months on the treatment table.

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"We expected something much worse, as he could almost not handle the amount of pain that he had," the Arsenal boss added. "No need for surgery which was the main fear, so let's see."

Kepa ready to step up

With Raya sidelined for the upcoming Dortmund clash, Kepa is set to deputise between the sticks for Arsenal's crucial Champions League test. The English club will desperately hope Raya can return to domestic action swiftly, especially given their mounting injury list.

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William Saliba has only just returned to the matchday squad following a back problem sustained at the World Cup, while Martin Zubimendi remains out until late December. Furthermore, talisman Bukayo Saka is still roughly four weeks away from recovering from a thigh injury suffered against Bayern Munich.