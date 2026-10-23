'He’s 100% the king!' – Mikel Arteta reveals deep admiration for mentor David Moyes before Everton reunion

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on Everton boss David Moyes, describing his former manager as the king of the Premier League. The Spaniard reflected on how Moyes shaped his career when first bringing him to English football in 2005.

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Arteta prepares for emotional meeting with former club

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta will face a deeply personal fixture when his side host Everton at the Emirates Stadium. Before moving into management and eventually taking charge in North London, Arteta spent six memorable years at Goodison Park, making 209 appearances and scoring 35 goals for the Merseyside club.

The Gunners enter the fixture holding a five-match undefeated streak across all competitions, following a resilient 2-2 Champions League comeback against Bayern Munich.

Everton visit North London seeking answers under veteran manager David Moyes after enduring a difficult run of domestic results.

Arteta hails Moyes as longevity inspiration

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Arteta expressed immense gratitude towards Moyes, who signed him for Everton from Real Sociedad in February 2005. "100%; I don’t know if it’s the king or what it is, but he’s certainly someone that I think we all look up to," Arteta stated.

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"Not only for his longevity, but I think what he represents for the game, what he represents for the Premier League, and his trajectory."

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"For me especially, because I know the man behind the coach, which is the most important thing... and he’s a superb coach," the Spaniard added.

Spaniard recalls magical nights at Goodison Park

Arteta fondly remembered his playing days under Moyes, highlighting the unique connection he shared with the Everton supporters. "I remember that night. The atmosphere we created on those nights at Goodison," Arteta recalled, reflecting on his European nights in royal blue.

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"Those fans were incredible with me, I always felt part of the family, they made me feel very welcome."

"The fact it was after so many years of European football, I think the fans were waiting for those nights as well," he reflected.

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Gunners braced for tactical battle against Toffees

Despite Everton's recent domestic struggles, Arteta warned his squad against complacency when facing Moyes' well-organised side.

"There are a lot [of threats], because I know David so well and how he sets the team, the quality they have in their organisation and individually," Arteta noted.

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Arsenal look to extend their dominance over Everton as the action kicks off at the Emirates Stadium.