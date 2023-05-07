'The prize is there' - Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal are 'not too far' from the title after rediscovering 'desire for revenge' against Newcastle

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists his side are still close to winning the Premier League title after they beat Newcastle 2-0 on Sunday.

Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0

Arteta happy with 'revenge'

Says his team are still in title race

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners, who once held a strong lead at the top of the table, are now one point behind Manchester City but have played one more game than their rivals. Despite City still holding the advantage, Arteta insists his side will not give up until it is impossible to get their hands on the trophy.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked in a press conference if his side made a statement to City with Sunday's win, Arteta said: "That we are there, that we want to keep digging. The prize is there, not too far. The only thing we can do is keep insisting and not turn our backs and lose focus on something else. Be determined every single day. Let’s keep going and see what happens."

Arteta was happy with his side's strong display against Newcastle, hailing it as an act of revenge for the 2-0 loss they suffered at St James' Park last season, which saw them miss out on a spot in the Champions League.

He said: "The word to describe it is pride. When you have question marks you have to resolve it the right way and when you have the emotions you had last year in the dressing room, you have to make sure you have them again. When you remember how nasty and unpleasant they were They have to feel it. IT wasn’t enough just to talk about it... You don’t have to be a genius to understand how painful it was. The word was pain and then revenge and they had that in their bellies."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have just three games left to play in the Premier League but are getting back to good form once again. After falling behind City due to a run of three draws and then a defeat against Pep Guardiola's team, the north London team have won two in a row to keep pressure on the reigning champions.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal have a tough game coming up next Sunday as they take on Brighton, who beat Manchester United on Thursday and are fighting for a place in European competition next season.