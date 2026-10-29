Bayern Munich chief makes MASSIVE Michael Olise Ballon d'Or claim

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Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has confidently predicted that winger Michael Olise will win the Ballon d'Or during his career. The French forward is enjoying a brilliant season in Germany, having recorded an impressive tally of 12 goals across all competitions this season.

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Olise backed for the ultimate prize

Bayern chief executive Dreesen has publicly backed Olise to win the Ballon d'Or in the future. The bold prediction comes after a scintillating start to the current campaign for the French winger. Since arriving at the Allianz Arena in 2024, Olise has performed exceptionally well. The 24-year-old has recorded 54 goals and 61 assists in 119 appearances across all competitions, including 12 goals and seven assists this season.

Following on from Harry Kane's recent individual award success, Bayern executives are already looking towards their next global superstar. Dreesen firmly believes that Olise has all the necessary tools to reach the very pinnacle of world football.

Dreesen makes confident Ballon d'Or prediction

The Bavarian hierarchy are clearly delighted with the immediate impact their attacking has made. Dreesen did not hesitate when discussing the high ceiling of his team's prolific forward. Speaking through official club channels, the chief executive outlined his unwavering belief in the player's potential. He feels the current squad provides the perfect platform for individual greatness.

"I am 100 per cent convinced that Michael will win the Ballon d'Or during his career," Dreesen explained. "At our club, he benefits from an environment that allows him to shine, with team-mates with whom he gets along very well on the pitch."

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Perfect environment for individual success

Individual awards in football are rarely achieved without a dominant supporting cast. Bayern possess a squad loaded with world-class talent, creating a tactical setup that perfectly suits an explosive winger like Olise. The synergy between the French attacker and his fellow forwards has been evident in his remarkable goalscoring statistics. Dreesen was quick to highlight that this collective harmony is the secret behind unlocking elite individual performances.

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"That is how you can reach the highest individual level," the German executive added. "You can be the best player on the planet, but if you don't have partners to help you, it is useless."

Maintaining this incredible run of form

Olise will now be fully focused on maintaining his breathtaking strike rate as the European season intensifies. Sustaining this level of output will be crucial if he wants to genuinely enter the Ballon d'Or conversation in the coming years. Most recently, Olise also delivered a brilliant performance as the Bavarians secured a resounding 6-1 victory over Magdeburg in the DFB-Pokal. He will look to contribute once again for his side when they take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker this Saturday.