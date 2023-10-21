USMNT and Toronto FC legend Michael Bradley admits he wants to follow in dad Bob's footsteps into coaching as he opens up on retirement call

Michael Bradley, on the eve of his last game with Toronto FC, opened up about his plan of transitioning to the coaching ranks down the line.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 36-year-old midfielder spent most of the season out of the spotlight due to injuries sustained during a disastrous MLS campaign that ended with his father Bob Bradley's termination as head coach and sports director in late June. A reflective Bradley said on Friday that his 10 seasons in Toronto had "without a doubt" surpassed his expectations.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As a competitor and as someone who loves this club, and is so proud of who we are, what we've done, to end after a season like this – maybe in a perfect world, that's not the way it would go,” said Bradley. “But then you start thinking about the other side, and I'm really excited about the next chapter of my life and my career. I know what I want to do, I'm excited by that, as motivated as can be to try to coach and to try to become the best possible coach that I can be, to coach at the highest level I can."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bradley discreetly earned his UEFA B-level coaching licence through the Wales FA earlier this year, and he intends to get his UEFA A coaching licence next. He has claimed not to have a specific coaching job lined up just yet.

WHAT NEXT? Bradley will play his final game when Toronto take on Orlando City later today, with Toronto FC having planned a special tribute for their captain.