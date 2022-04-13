Mexico boss Martino defends decision to exile Chicharito: 'He's not here because I haven't picked him!'

Mexico coach Gerardo Martino has defended his decision to leave Javier Hernandez out of the national team, saying he simply prefers to select other players.

The 33-year-old, who has 109 caps for Mexico, has not featured for El Tri since a friendly against the United States in November 2019 and was already being phased out by that time, having made just three appearances that year.

Hernandez, also known as Chicharito, has been in fine form for LA Galaxy, scoring five times in six MLS matches this season, resulting in calls for him to be brought back into the Mexico squad.

What has been said?

Martino says Hernandez has not been called up because there are other players ahead of him.

He said at a press conference: "Javier Hernandez is not here because the coach hasn't picked him in the last three years.

"I've got nothing to share with this media. Everything that happens in the national team is dealt with in the national team."

The coach then told Azteca Deportes: "I have leaned towards other players, but in no case is there any analysis of Javier's current career that I do not know, I have simply chosen to call others.

“I can have a different impression regarding the player I decide to call today or not, and I have leaned much more towards Funes Mori, towards Henry (Martin), and recently towards Santiago Gimenez."

Article continues below

Could Chicharito make the World Cup squad?

Despite Martino's insistence that he prefers other players to fill the role, he has left the door open for the former Manchester United star to be included in the squad for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Asked if there is a way back into the team for Chicharito, he said: "We still have to see, because even now we have to start doing a different analysis, because maybe we have three more places and we have to see how we occupy them, but I will look for players with a good moment."

Further reading