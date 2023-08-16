Mexican defender, Jorge Sanchez, is nearing exit from Ajax with Portuguese giants Porto circling around to sign the player.

Jorge Sanchez nearing Ajax departure

Exit speculation surrounds Mexico defender

Porto in talks to loan the player

WHAT HAPPENED? According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Sanchez is close to exiting Ajax with a loan deal with Porto on the cards. The Dutch club is trying to include a buy option in the deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old defender joined Ajax last year on a four year contract and made 17 appearances for them last season. The former Club America defender managed to find the back of the net twice during this period.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The defender is among the long list of players departing from Ajax. Dusan Tadic, Jurrien Timber and Edson Alvarez have already departed from the club this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR AJAX? The Amsterdam club will face Excelsior in the second league fixture on 19th of August.