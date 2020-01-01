'People in Holland are baffled' - Meulensteen surprised by Van de Beek lack of playing time at Manchester United

The midfielder arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in September but has struggled for regular action

Rene Meulensteen has admitted his surprise at Donny van de Beek’s lack of playing time at .

The midfielder arrived at the club from in September in a deal worth £35 million ($47.5m), but his impact has been limited under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bruno Fernandes is an automatic selection in the attacking-midfield role, while further back Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are pressing for starts.

Former United coach Meulensteen says there can be teething problems when players move clubs, but he had expected to see more of the international in the Red Devils’ starting XI.

“I don’t think it’s about [just] the treatment - it’s part and parcel of being a professional footballer - especially when you move clubs,” Meulensteen told Stadium Astro. “I think why people in Holland are baffled is that Donny van de Beek - you can ask anyone in Holland - is a very, very good player.

“He had a similar impact for Ajax at the time that Bruno Fernandes has for Manchester United now. It really surprises me that we haven’t seen him more often and to have more starts.”

Meulensteen does not believe it is a personality issue, as he claims Van de Beek has the ability to operate in a number of positions and only requires a run of games to cement his role in the side.

‘Good players always find ways to play with each other,” Meulensteen said. “Donny van de Beek is also a very versatile player. It’s not that he can only slot in one position. He can play in the deeper midfield position next to Fred or [Scott] McTominay, it would be no problem.

“He can play higher up or he can even play coming off the side coming in to the pocket if you have a full-back that is going forward all the time.

“So there are different ways to use him and utilise him.

“At Ajax he was really instrumental, especially in the latter years of his career at Ajax he was very important in the front end of the pitch to create chances and score a lot of goals. He has a great intelligence and an overview, and a bit of disguise to play players in and to set up other players.

"It is something that really surprises me that he’s not being used as much by Ole.”

Meulensteen has urged the 23-year-old to keep working hard in training and grasp the chance when it comes his way.

“To get form, you need rhythm and to keep playing,” Meulensteen said. “I have seen some really good moments when Donny did play.

“In other games I have seen that he was not at his best, but the only thing you can do is keep training well, keep your focus and when that moment comes you take it.

“There are a lot of games around the corner and I am 100 per cent sure Ole will use him. He is a top, top player.”