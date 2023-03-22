Mesut Ozil RETIRES! Former Arsenal & Real Madrid star calls time on glittering career at 34 after injury struggles

Former Arsenal and Real Madrid playmaker Mesut Ozil has confirmed he's hung up his boots at the age of 34.

Ozil confirms retirement

Starred with Arsenal and Real Madrid

Won World Cup with Germany in 2014

WHAT THEY SAID: "After thoughtful consideration, I'm announced my immediate retirement from professional football," he wrote in a post on Twitter. "I've had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity. But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, its become more and more clear that its time to leave the big stage of football."

More to follow...