'When Lionel Messi is happy, he does things differently!' - Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni attends Inter Miami match to watch superstar ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Argentina National Team manager Lionel Scaloni was spotted in the stands Friday evening watching Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

Argentina boss says he'd welcome Messi back

Next Argentina match is a World Cup qualifier on September 7

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina boss was in attendance for the match, which saw Messi and Mimai take on Charlotte FC in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup. Herons standout 18-year-old Benjamin Cremaschi is also a dual-national who has represented La Albiceleste at the youth level, but there's no doubt he was taking a closer look at his superstar and longtime friend Messi.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I’m here to watch Leo with my family," Scaloni told ESPN. "I see him very happy here, and when he’s happy, he does things differently compared to everyone else.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi and Scaloni won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 36-year-olds international future has been up in the air since. Scaloni, though, is eager to welcome him back.

"Messi will continue to come until he says otherwise. I see him happy on the pitch and within the selection," Scaloni said at a press conference on March 22.

"Leo's looking good to me. He deserves all that love. He and all the players who are here deserve to go out and receive that love because they have not been able to live it."

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will continue his responsibilities for his new club Inter Miami, while Scaloni and Argentina will have all eyes on World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Bolivia in September.

