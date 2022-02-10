Messi & Mbappe model PSG’s new Chicago Bulls-inspired kit as Jordan Brand partnership continues

Paris Saint-Germain have released a fourth kit to be used in their 2021-22 campaign, with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe asked to model an all-white offering that is inspired by the legendary Chicago Bulls team of the 1990s.

With the Ligue 1 giants continuing their partnership with Jordan Brand, another nod has been given to an iconic figure from the world of NBA.

A star-studded outfit will don the new jersey during the second half of a season that they hope will deliver domestic title glory and long-awaited continental success in the Champions League.

What has been said?

PSG have said in a statement on the club’s official website regarding their latest design: “Nine months after unveiling, for the first time, Paris Saint-Germain home jersey, Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain are once again teaming up around the 4th jersey and its Training and Lifestyle collection for 2021-22 season.

“This white jersey will be worn by the men's and women's teams during the second half of the season.

“Its design refers to the famous uniforms of the Chicago basketball team and continues to celebrate the collaboration between Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan brand for over four years.

“The football shorts incorporate the diamond pattern, and the full collection combines the club’s identity, the iconic codes of basketball, and those of street culture.

“All the pieces of the collection are mixing football and basketball codes to create a bold and unique style.”

The bigger picture

🆕⚽👕



#PSGxJordan collabs always produce gems! 💎



The new fourth kit for the 21/22 season is here, perfectly combining the identity of Paris Saint Germain, the iconic codes of basketball and the influence of street culture ❤️💙



PSG will make their fourth kit available for early access on February 10, while the lifestyle collection is due to hit stores on February 15.

That is the day that Mauricio Pochettino’s side will face Real Madrid in the first leg of an eagerly-anticipated Champions League last-16 showdown.

They have a home date with Rennes to take in before then, with that fixture due to take place on Friday, while their next trip out on the road will see them travel to Nantes on February 19.

