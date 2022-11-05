A meme is born! Guardiola does crazy camera celebration after Haaland nets winner against Fulham

Pep Guardiola went wild after Manchester City secured a late win against Fulham on Saturday, with the coach seen screaming down a television camera.

Haaland scored late penalty to win game

Guardiola celebrated wildly

City top of table ahead of Arsenal's match

WHAT HAPPENED? Erling Haaland converted a penalty five minutes into stoppage time to give his 10-man side a 2-1 win at home to Fulham. The City boss went wild in his celebration after the match and cheered in front of the camera.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The late winner came as a big relief for City. The hosts went down to 10 men in the first half and allowed Fulham to level the score at 1-1.

Haaland came off the bench and appeared to have restored the lead but the goal was ruled out for offside. He then managed to convert the winning penalty in the final seconds. City are now ahead of Arsenal at the top of the table before the Gunners' clash against Chelsea on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Guardiola's men are in action again in midweek when they take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.