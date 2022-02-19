Mbappe PSG contract latest: Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo makes plea to star forward & says 'we love him so much'

The mayor of Paris has become the latest figure to try and persuade Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG beyond the end of this season.

Anne Hidalgo is desperate for the France superstar to sign an extension to his current deal that expires this summer.

The 23-year-old has given little indication over his future plans, with some of Europe’s biggest sides now circling for what would be a blockbuster free transfer.

What's been said?

When asked about Mbappe, Hidalgo, who is a candidate for the next presidential election, told TV programme Tele Loisirs: "Oh yes! Let him stay, let him help us!

“Above all, I think that beyond football and results he is so important, so useful to give hope to our young people. [That] is why I want him to stay.

"I don't have a bribe. But I just wanted to say that we love him so much.

"Just love, affection, and telling him that he is, in our country, in this city, such an example for many young people. He is aware of it."

Hidalgo is not the only political figure lobbying for Mbappe to stay.

According to Spanish daily El Mundo, current French president Emmanuel Macron is also pushing for the striker to sign a new deal.

Macron is actually a supporter of PSG's great rivals Marseille but reports claim he is hopeful one of his predecessors Nicolas Sarkozy, an avid PSG fan, can help extend Mbappe’s stay in the French capital.

What is the latest with Mbappe?

Mbappe has always played his cards close to his chest when it comes to his next move, admitting in an interview this week that he "had not yet decided" on his future.

The striker was speaking after he scored a last-minute wonder goal in the Champions League against Real Madrid – a club who have never hidden their desire to land the player.

Los Blancos saw a €220 million (£189m/$260m) bid turned down in the summer of 2021 and have been able to open pre-contract talks since January.

PSG would be loathed to lose such an influential player, who has scored 154 goals in 203 appearances since joining from Monaco four years ago, and are reportedly ready to offer him a deal worth more than £500,000 a week.

