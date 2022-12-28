Mbappe & Neymar start! PSG's star duo thrown straight back into action against Strasbourg after World Cup exploits

PSG's star men Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are back into the line-up after the World Cup break, and will feature against Strasbourg on Wednesday.

Duo will start against Strasbourg

Been in team training for a week

Messi still not available

WHAT HAPPENED? Two of Paris Saint-Germain's top three forwards are starting against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Wednesday. Both have been in training for almost a week after World Cup disappointments.

Mbappe returned to Paris far earlier than expected, partaking in PSG training less than three days after his France side lost to Argentina in the World Cup final. Neymar took more of a break, but has been among the action since December 22.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Messi out, PSG manager Christophe Galtier faced a decision as to when to work his other stars back into the fold. It seems as though he intends to hit the ground running.

Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the World Cup after a sensational tournament in which he scored a hat-trick in the final. Neymar was less successful, picking up an ankle injury in the group stages before featuring as Brazil crashed out in the quarter-final. Still, both will have the chance to do away with that disappointment with a strong second half of the club season.

PSG STARTING XI VS STRASBOURG

Elsewhere, youngster Hugo Ekitike has been handed a start up front, while 17-year-old El Chadaille Bitshiabu starts at left back in the absence of Nuno Mendes.

IN THREE PHOTOS

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PSG: The Ligue 1 leaders will play again vs Lens on Sunday.