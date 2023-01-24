Mbappe confirmed as PSG vice-captain after five-goal showing in French Cup

Christophe Galtier confirmed that Kylian Mbappe is Paris Saint-Germain's new vice-captain after his five-goal showing in the French Cup.

  • Mbappe scored five past Pays de Cassel
  • Fired PSG to a 7-0 victory
  • Galtier names Mbappe as vice-captain

WHAT HAPPENED? The French international was in sensational form against sixth-tier outfit sixth-tier Pays de Cassel as he scored three in a 10-minute period towards the end of the first half, and added two more after the break to fire PSG to a 7-0 win. In the absence of regular captain Marquinhos, along with Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Verratti - who are usually second and third in the hierarchy - Mbappe was given the armband and embraced the extra responsibility. However, Galtier clarified the forward has been the vice-captain since the summer and hence it was natural for the 24-year-old to lead in the absence of Marquinhos.

WHAT THEY SAID: The PSG boss said after the round of 32 win: "We decided at the start of the season that Kylian Mbappé should be the second captain. He deserves to have this armband when Marquinhos is absent."

Galtier added on Mbappe's five-star display: "Kylian Mbappe's a goalscorer, he's obsessed with goals and attacking. I'm not going to say he's going to gain confidence [from scoring five goals], but he's up to his standard. It was important for him and Neymar to play the full game. They combined a lot and looked for each other a lot. It was good for them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe was rather measured in his response after becoming the first player in the history of PSG to score five times in a competitive match. He stressed that the Ligue 1 champions had respect for their lower division opponents which helped them to put in a professional performance. "We're happy, we came to qualify and respect this team," he said. "Respect means playing at our level. We're happy. It was a great opportunity for [Pays de Cassel], and for us because we also come from amateur football. We are very happy to come and play, and it is an important competition for Paris Saint-Germain."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Kylian Mbappe Pays de Cassel PSG Coupe de FranceGettyKylian Mbappe Neymar PSG Pays de Cassel Coupe de FranceChristophe Galtier PSGGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The forward will hope to continue his rich vein of form when PSG host Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

