'Mbappe is further away from Real Madrid than ever' - PSG star backed to extend stay at Parc des Princes

The World Cup winner has been tipped to commit his long-term future to the Ligue 1 outfit after a stunning display against Barcelona in Europe

Kylian Mbappe "is further away from Real Madrid than ever" according to Jorge Valdano, who has backed the Paris Saint-Germain star to extend his stay at Parc des Princes.

Madrid are reportedly lining up a big-money swoop for Mbappe's services in the summer transfer window, with his current contract at PSG due to expire in 2022.

However, former Blancos forward and sporting director Valdano expressed his belief that the Frenchman will choose to stay put after watching him put Barcelona to the sword in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

What was said?

Valdano told Onda Cero: "He has the personality to show all his class in the important games. I think that after this game, Mbappe is further away from Real Madrid than ever.

"I do not see them [PSG] now being very interested in the idea of replacing him with [Lionel] Messi."

Mbappe's historic night

Mbappe joined Faustino Asprilla and Andrei Shevchenko as the only players to ever score a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League as PSG ran out 4-1 winners at Camp Nou in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Messi gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot in the 27th minute of the contest but Mbappe levelled the scores five minutes later after latching onto a Marco Verratti pass and firing high into the net.

The 22-year-old doubled his account when ter Stegan parried an Alessandro Florenzi cut-back straight into his path just after the hour mark, before Moise Kean put PSG 3-1 up with a trademark header.

Mbappe rounded off the scoring in spectacular fashion late on, curling an unstoppable first time shot into the top corner after being played through by Julian Draxler.

Al-Khelaifi's praise and Mbappe's stance on his future

PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi hailed Mbappe for his match-winning display after the final whistle, telling the club's official media channel: "The players had a perfect match, it was a very good performance on their part. I also think of Kylian, I am very happy with his hat-trick tonight, it is something historic for him and for the club. We are all very proud of him!"

Article continues below

Mbappe also expressed his delight before addressing the ongoing speculation surrounding his future, admitting that he has yet to make a final decision on his next move.

"I am happy. I always want to give the best of myself," he told RMC Sport. "It would be stupid to decide my future on a single match. The truth is that it is about reflecting for the long term. I have always said that I am happy here."

Further reading