Kylian Mbappe extends peace offering to Antoine Griezmann over France captaincy decision with mature statement

New France captain Kylian Mbappe played up Antoine Griezmann's importance to the team after he was overlooked for the armband.

Mbappe named France captain

Griezmann overlooked by Deschamps

Skipper understands team-mate's disappointment

WHAT HAPPENED? France coach Didier Deschamps named 24-year-old Mbappe as his captain following Hugo Lloris's decision to retire. Griezmann was named the team's vice-captain but was reportedly furious at the decision and considered retiring from the national team. Mbappe says he understand's Griezmann's disappointment but made it clear he feels he is still vital to Les Bleus.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I spoke with Antoine. He was disappointed and that's understandable. I told him I would have had the same reaction," he told reporters. "He is perhaps the most important player in the Deschamps era. He has the experience. If he has something to say, I will sit down and listen. You mustn’t shut the door to anyone. Everyone is free to express themselves."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Deschamps has highlighted Mbappe's communication skills as one of the "key" reasons why he has been handed the armband. GOAL understands Mbappe and Griezmann used a PlayStation session to clear the air between them after the coach informed both players of his decision.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Mbappe will lead France out for the first time since taking over from Lloris against the Netherlands in Euro 2024 qualifying in Paris on Friday.