'We need to reinforce' - Maurico Pochettino confirms Chelsea's transfer plans as he eyes more new signings

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino has expressed his desire to bolster the team's defence and midfield. While reports link the club with Monaco's Axel Disasi and Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, Pochettino remains discreet about specific names but acknowledges the need for reinforcements in these areas. He also praised the performances of new additions Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson in pre-season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pochettino spoke after winning the Premier League Summer Series: “It’s obvious that maybe we need to reinforce this area (defence),” he said. “We need experience in midfield. My information is a player that is from France will sign with the idea for some loan time. I don’t know (how many new signings I need) because if I say some numbers after I can create a problem. For me, it’s important, the club is working really hard to try and improve all of the areas.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's quest for new signings is driven by a desire to strengthen their squad's depth and competitiveness across all areas. Injuries to players like Wesley Fofana have highlighted the importance of having reliable options in defence. Additionally, an experienced midfielder could provide leadership and stability in the middle of the pitch after the club lost players like N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic over the last year.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Pre-season performances have shown promise with Nkunku and Jackson impressing, and the team will aim to continue building chemistry and preparation ahead of their final pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund on August 3. After that, the focus will be on their Premier League opener against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on August 13.