Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Romelu Lukaku transfer decision amid Juventus links

WHAT HAPPENED? The new Chelsea manager was speaking at a press conference before the club's pre-season friendly clash against Wrexham in the USA and was asked about Lukaku's future, with the striker heavily linked with Juventus. The question was framed around the striker's absence from Chelsea's touring squad in America. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – three players also expected to leave – are also absent.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When this type of decision is [made] it's because all agree," said Pochettino. "Player and club are working hard to try and find best solution. We act in consequence of the decision, [the] club and player (Lukaku)are in a position they wanted."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku continues to be a millstone around Chelsea's neck. They paid £97.5 million ($127m) to re-sign the Belgian in 2021 and after a difficult first season back in west London, he was loaned out to Inter for the 2022-23 campaign. After a fallout with the Inter ultras, Lukaku is not expected to head back to San Siro.

Both Ziyech and Aubameyang have been linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League, while Hudson-Odoi is keen to rebuild his career elsewhere after limited first-team opportunities at Chelsea in recent seasons.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? Juve are the firm favourites to land Lukaku, most likely on a loan this summer unless a permanent deal can be thrashed out between the clubs.