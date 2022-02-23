Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip made manager Jurgen Klopp burst out laughing on Wednesday when he rushed forwards from the back to score a goal from open play against Leeds.

Matip, not known for his goalscoring, played a one-two with Mohamed Salah before unleashing a cool finish past the goalkeeper.

And Klopp absolutely loved the exchange, celebrating with a big smile along with his assistants as the Reds ran away with an eventual 6-0 win.

Matip scores Liverpool's second goal

The defender's 30th-minute finish put Liverpool ahead 2-0 before Salah added a third before half-time.

It was Matip's sixth career Premier League goal, and he has now scored in every season he's been at the club.

It is ALL Liverpool at Anfield. This Joel Matip strike and two penalties from Mo Salah have the Reds up 3-0!



📺 @peacocktv pic.twitter.com/Z27I8tdAOp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 23, 2022

What has been said?

"I had tried it before but I was lucky this time to have the chance to score and it was a brilliant ball from Mo Salah," said Matip after the victory.

