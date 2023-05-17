Mateu Alemany is going nowhere! Barcelona director of football will NOT join Aston Villa in shock U-turn following visit to Birmingham

Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany has decided against joining Aston Villa and will stay at Camp Nou instead.

Alemany's exit had been announced

Barcelona director will now stay

Has decided against Villa move

WHAT HAPPENED? Alemany has made a big U-turn on his future and has decided to stay at the club, according to ESPN. The Catalan giants had announced his departure earlier this month, with Alemany expected to move to Aston Villa, but the club's transfer guru has now changed his mind after visiting Birmingham, according to Gerard Romero. Alemany has since held further talks with Barcelona and decided to remain at Camp Nou and continue in his current role.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news will be a boost for Barcelona, particularly as the club have also announced Jordi Cruyff will depart in the summer. Alemany has overseen the club's transfer business since joining the club in 2021 and will be needed ahead of what promises to be a complicated summer. The Catalans hope to bring Lionel Messi back to the club from PSG but also need to register new contracts for key players such as Ronald Araujo and Gavi. Barca also need to cut costs to comply with Financial Fair Play but have seen an initial feasibility plan rejected by La Liga ahead of the opening of the transfer window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Alemany's decision will also be a setback for Villa who looked to have pulled off something of a coup by landing the Barca chief. The Premier League side had hoped Alemany could help pull off a move for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio but must now rethink their plans ahead of the summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Catalans have already sealed the league title in Spain with four games left to play. Xavi's side return to action on Saturday at home to Real Sociedad.