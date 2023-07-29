'On another level' - Mateo Kovacic hails Pep Guardiola as 'the best coach in the world' after just two weeks of working with him following Chelsea exit

Mateo Kovacic has hailed Pep Guardiola as the best coach in the world after working two weeks with him at Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Croatian midfielder joined Man City from Chelsea for £25 million (€29m/$31m) this summer and has featured in the two friendly games the European champions have played thus far against Yokohama F Marinos and Bayern Munich.

Kovacic is loving working under Guardiola at City and suggested that the Spanish manager's ideas are on a different level.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the midfielder said, "I'm only here for two weeks now, but you can see straight away that he has great ideas. It is on another level. I think he is the best coach in the world."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kovacic came as a like-for-like replacement of Ilkay Gundogan who left the club for Barcelona this summer. The 29-year-old midfielder appeared as a substitute in the club's 5-3 win over Yokohama F Marinos and featured in the starting lineup against Bayern Munich as the English champions beat them 2-1.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Guardiola's side will be next seen in action on Sunday against Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly in Seoul.