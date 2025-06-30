Mason Greenwood training in Manchester with former United team-mate as Marseille star continues to generate summer transfer talk

Mason Greenwood is back in England and training with a former Manchester United team-mate as transfer speculation continues to rage at Marseille.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The 23-year-old forward severed ties with the Premier League giants on a permanent basis in the summer of 2024. He moved to France after enjoying a productive loan spell at La Liga side Getafe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Greenwood claimed a share of the Ligue 1 Golden Boot, alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Ballon d’Or-contending frontman Ousmane Dembele, as he plundered 21 league goals for Marseille in his debut campaign.

DID YOU KNOW?

He is attracting interest from across Europe, with the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid said to be monitoring Greenwood’s situation. A shock return to the Premier League has also been mooted, although Marseille are understandably reluctant to sell.

TELL ME MORE

For now, Greenwood is working on staying sharp during the summer break. He has been back in Manchester, with pictures posted on social media of him working with ex-United colleague D’Mani Mellor - a fellow graduate of the Red Devils’ famed academy system.

They have been working on the new 3G pitch that has been installed at Chadderton FC - a North West Counties Football League Premier Division side that are based in Oldham. Sprinting and shooting drills have been taken in.

WHAT NEXT FOR GREENWOOD?

Greenwood will return to France for pre-season if no sale is sanctioned during the latest transfer window, with his contract at Stade Velodrome running until 2029. The one-cap England international is in the process of trying to switch allegiance to Jamaica, allowing him to join the Reggae Boyz in their bid to reach the 2026 World Cup.