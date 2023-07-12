Mason Greenwood pictured training with Man Utd team-mate as he awaits internal investigation verdict

Mason Greenwood has been pictured training with Manchester United team-mate Anthony Elanga as he continues to await the club's decision on his future.

Greenwood is trying to keep himself in shape as he awaits the final verdict of an internal investigation by United.

The striker has not played for the club since January 2022, when he was suspended after being accused of attempted rape, coercive behaviour, and assault, but the charges against him have since been dropped.

Greenwood remains suspended by United as they continue their internal investigation.

He has been pictured training alone, however, amid talk that he could be allowed to move to Serie A on loan, with interest being mooted from Roma.

And a new picture published by The Sun shows Greenwood smiling alongside United team-mate Elanga, and Udinese player James Abankwah.

Elanga and Greenwood came through the United academy together. Greenwood graduated to the senior squad in 2018, with Elanga following suit three years later.

United are poised to begin their pre-season tour without Greenwood as they prepare for a friendly clash against Leeds on Wednesday.