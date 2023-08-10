Mason Greenwood not given squad number by Man Utd as future remains unclear just days before start of 2023-24 season

Manchester United have announced their squad numbers for the coming campaign and Mason Greenwood is a noticeable name that's been left off the list.

Mason Greenwood has not been given a squad number by Manchester United ahead of the upcoming campaign, as a decision on the forward's future looms.

United released their provisional squad numbers for the new Premier League season on Thursday, a day before the 2023-24 campaign kicks off and four days before the Red Devils' opening match at home to Wolves.

The list is subject to change when the transfer window closes and United explained that new £73 million ($93m) striker Rasmus Hojlund has not been assigned a number yet as the Denmark international is still recovering from injury.

Article continues below

Greenwood, who has been suspended by United since January 2022, was absent from the list and not mentioned by United. However, the number 11 the forward wore before he was suspended was left vacant.

The striker hasn't been allowed to train with or play for United since January 2022 when he was questioned by police after distressing images and audio emerged on social media.

In October 2022 he was charged with attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour. However, all charges against him were dropped in February 2023 by the Crown Prosecution Service, citing the withdrawal of key witnesses and new evidence.

United are expected to make a decision on Greenwood's future before their opening game of the season on Monday.

Greenwood has been working with a personal trainer to maintain his fitness levels and was filmed training in a Manchester park earlier this week.