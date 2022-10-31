Martinez praises 'incredible' Man Utd fan flag that has been banned from Old Trafford

Lisandro Martinez took to social media after Manchester United's 1-0 win over West Ham to reveal his love for a flag that is banned from Old Trafford.

Martinez impressed again in West Ham victory

Fans draped flag honouring CB in city

Martinez called it 'incredible'

WHAT HAPPENED? The flag was pictured draped over a bridge in the city and features a butcher's cleaver imposed over an Argentina flag, referencing Martinez's much-welcomed nickname - 'The Butcher'. The centre-back took to Instagram to repost the original story uploaded by girlfriend Muri Lopez Benitez with the simple caption of 'Increíble' (Incredible). The flag is banned from Old Trafford due to depicting a dangerous weapon.

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez's reaction comes after yet another sturdy performance at the back which saw United grab all three points against West Ham in a narrow 1-0 victory. The result means the Red Devils are now within one point of fourth-placed Newcastle, although they have a game in hand over the Magpies.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? Martinez and United travel to Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday, needing to win by two clear goals to finish top of Group E. They then go to Aston Villa in the league on Sunday in what will be Unai Emery's first game in charge.