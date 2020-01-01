Martinez ready to leave Bayern Munich for ‘something new’ as he heads towards free agency

The versatile World Cup winner will have spent nine years at the Allianz Arena by the time his current contract comes to a close

Javi Martinez admits the time is approaching for him to experience “something new”, with the World Cup winner approaching the end of his contract at .

It appeared at one stage as though the summer of 2020 would deliver a move away from the Allianz Arena for the versatile Spaniard.

He was, however, talked into staying put by Hansi Flick and has taken in 13 appearances across all competitions this season.

Martinez is pleased to be back in favour after seeing just 24 outings in 2019-20, with only 16 of those coming in another title-winning campaign for Bayern.

He has now passed the 250-appearance mark for the club, having been snapped up from in 2012.

The 32-year-old believes he is still capable of playing a prominent role for an ambitious European heavyweight, but appears set to call time on his spell in Munich at the nine-year mark as he will be dropping into the free agent pool when the 2020-21 season comes to a close.

Several players on Bayern’s books, including Jerome Boateng and David Alaba, find themselves in a similar situation.

Martinez, though, will definitely not be signing any new contract, with a man who can operate in the centre of defence or midfield already preparing to make a fresh start once his current trophy-chasing commitments are over.

Quizzed on his future ahead of a clash for Bayern with on Tuesday, Martinez said: “This is not the moment to discuss what will happen in June 2021. Anything can happen. I had great years here and we will see what happens

“I would like to try something new, no matter where, but something new before I end my career.

“The contract says it is the last year. I am happy to be here now and I am part of the team and that is what is important.”

Martinez, who is also a European Championship winner with his country, has enjoyed a memorable spell in .

His impressive CV includes five Bundesliga titles, along with two Champions League crowns, five German Cups and a FIFA Club World Cup.