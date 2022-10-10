'I want to stay' - Martinelli makes Arsenal vow as contract talks continue

Gabriel Martinelli says he wants to stay at Arsenal, as talks over a new contract for the Brazilian forward continue.

  • Martinelli scored opener as Arsenal beat Liverpool
  • 21-year-old has started every game this season
  • Current contract expires in summer 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinelli has been one of the stars of the season for Arsenal and he scored his fourth goal of the campaign on Sunday as the Gunners beat Liverpool to go back to the top of the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the game, Martinelli was asked about his contract situation, and the 21-year-old was adamant that his desire is to remain with Arsenal. "Of course, I want to stay," he said. "We are talking. Let’s see what is going to happen. But I want to stay, of course. I think it’s my best season here at Arsenal. I’m so happy for this moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinelli has just under two years left on his current deal, which he signed in 2019, but Arsenal do have an option to extend that contract by a further two years. However, the club are aware that the young forward deserves to be rewarded with fresh terms and talks with his representatives are ongoing.

DID YOU KNOW? Martinelli became the youngest ever Arsenal player to score and assist in a Premier League game against Liverpool during Sunday's 3-2 success at Emirates Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners are in Europa League action on Thursday night, taking on Bodo/Glimt in Norway.

