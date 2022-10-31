Marseille vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Tottenham and Marseille have everything to play for in their Group D Champions League clash despite both teams sitting at opposite ends of the standings.
What is more interesting is that, with just two points separating leaders Spurs from their French counterparts, other group members Sporting CP and Eintracht Frankfurt can also make the round of 16.
Antonio Conte's men will be distraught should they not book their place in the knockouts but will have only themselves to blame after dropping points in two of their last three outings in the competition, while anything other than a win will end Marseille's chances of even a Europa League play-off spot.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Marseille vs Tottenham date & kick-off time
Game:
Marseille vs Tottenham
Date:
November 1, 2022
Kick-off:
4pm ET / 8pm BST / 1:30am IST (Nov 2)
Venue:
Stade Velodrome, Marseille
How to watch Marseille vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.
BT Sport 2 is showing the game between Marseille and Tottenham in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.
In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
UK
India
Sony Sports Ten 3 SD/HD
SonyLIV
Marseille team news and squad
Although Samuel Gigot is back after serving a ban in the Strasbourg draw in Ligue 1 over the weekend, Sead Kolasinac may continue at the back.
Otherwise, it should be an expected pick with former Arsenal men Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Guendouzi and Gunners loanee Nuno Tavares to start, while Bamba Dieng may have to sacrifice his place for Guendouzi.
Also coming back in the squad are Valentin Rongier and Eric Bailly, though not in the starting XI, but Pape Gueye is set to miss out.
Marseille possible XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Payet; Sanchez
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ngapandouentnbu, Lopez, Blanco, Van Neck
Defenders
Bailly, Gigot, Balerdi, Toure, Kolasinac, Kabore, Tavares, Mbemba
Midfielders
Guendouzi, Gerson, Clauss, Payet, Rongier, Veretout, Elmaz, Harit
Forwards
Suarez, Dieng, Under, Ben Seghir, Benyahia-Tani, Sanchez
Tottenham team news and squad
With Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski to miss out again, Cristian Romero is still a doubt after sitting out the Bournemouth win on Saturday. Rodrigo Bentancur, Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic are also expected to start on Tuesday.
Up front, Bryan Gil would have a role off the bench for his stellar performances of late, with Lucas Moura looking fit to start alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.
Tottenham possible XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Lucas, Kane, Son
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lloris, Austin, Forster
Defenders
Doherty, Romero, Sanchez, Royal, Dier, Tanganga, Davies, Lenglet, Spence
Midfielders
Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Skipp, Bentancur, Perisic, Bissouma, Sarr, White
Forwards
Son, Kane, Moura, Gil