Marcus Rashford paid £240k to RENT Boeing 737 plane that seats over 125 people for romantic New York trip with fiancée Lucia Loi

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford reportedly spent £240,000 ($299,000) on a private plane with fiancee Lucia Loi during the international break.

Rashford picked up knock over international break

Flew to New York with fiancée

Spent £240k to rent 125-seat plane

WHAT HAPPENED? The in-form forward withdrew from Gareth Southgate's England squad due to a knock and was soon pictured on a romantic trip with Loi in New York. The Mirror is now reporting that Rashford spent up to £240,000 on the Boeing 737 plane, which has a capacity to hold up to 125 passengers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Gareth Southgate bemoaned the England striker's absence from recent squads, Rashford bounced back with a record-breaking brace against Leicester. However, the knock which kept him off Three Lions duty soon came back to haunt the United star, as he now faces a short spell on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With their star 28-goal forward out, United were hit with more devastating injury news over the past week. Defensive stalwart Lisandro Martinez suffered a fractured metatarsal against Sevilla on Thursday and will be out for the rest of the season, after Raphael Varane was hooked early in that quarter-final first leg with a knock of his own.

IN A PHOTO:

The New York trip came after Rashford's withdrawal from England duty through injury.

Getty/Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? United boss Erik ten Hag admitted it was doubtful the England man would be back for their second leg next Thursday, although given injuries elsewhere to Martinez and Varane, United will be sweating on the return to fitness of their leading goalscorer.