Marcus Rashford can't be kept down! Man Utd welcome top scorer back into training as he recovers from injury in time for Sevilla showdown

WHAT HAPPENED? The England star has racked up a mammoth 27 goals in 47 appearances for the Red Devils this season, but had been forced to miss this their last two outings following a groin injury sustained against Everton on April 8. The club stated that Rashford was due to be out for "a few games", but he was seen among the players during Wednesday's session having made a quicker recovery than expected, as United prepare to face Europa League giants Sevilla in the second leg of their quarter-final tie - which is locked at 2-2 on aggregate after the first leg at Old Trafford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news will be a huge boost to Erik ten Hag, whose side have coped as best as they could in Rashford's absence with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest following the draw in their European home leg. But the Dutchman will be keen to get a result in Seville after he watched his players capitulate late on at Old Trafford a week ago, as own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire cancelled out their domination across most of the match.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rashford wasn't the only good news Ten Hag received ahead of Wednesday's session. United also confirmed on their website that Luke Shaw, who recently signed a new four-year deal with the club, was in attendance, having been sidelined since April 5. Marcel Sabitzer returned after missing Sunday's match against Forest due to an injury in the warm-up, with Malacia also involved the day before a vital European clash.

WHAT NEXT? One United star who won't be joining them, though, is Lisandro Martinez, after it was revealed the centre-back would require surgery on a broken metatarsal, keeping him out for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign.