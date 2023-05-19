Marcus Rashford a doubt for Man Utd’s trip to Bournemouth despite return to full training as Erik ten Hag confirms illness for 29-goal forward

Marcus Rashford has returned to training at Manchester United, but he is still a doubt for their trip to Bournemouth on Saturday due to illness.

Forward has been nursing knocks

Illness effecting return to face Cherries

Varane is back at Ten Hag's disposal

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international forward, who has registered a personal-best return of 29 goals for the Red Devils this season, has been out of action since facing West Ham on May 7 as a result of various minor knocks. Erik ten Hag was hoping to have him at his disposal for a meeting with the Cherries, but Rashford is feeling a little under the weather and may be missing again at the Vitality Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag told reporters when delivering a fitness update on his squad: “So a positive, [Raphael] Varane is definitely available. Scott [McTominay] joined in training. When we find how well he does in training, then we know if he will be in. Rashy trained well the whole week but today he reported that he is ill. We have to see how he recovers during the day and see tomorrow.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United head into a meeting with Bournemouth seeking to restore their four-point lead over Liverpool in the race for Champions League qualification – while also boasting a game in hand on the Reds – with Ten Hag saying of the quest to wrap up a top-four finish: “When I see this project, first of all it's important to get in the Champions League. I look to the next game, Bournemouth, we have to win that game to get in the Champions League. Focus on the game, the games coming up, the first game is the most important. I think Bournemouth is a really brilliant club. Three games before the end of the season they are definitely in the Premier League next season as well. It's massive. You can see clear patterns, so well done.”

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Red Devils will end their 2022-23 campaign with home dates against Chelsea and Fulham, before then taking on neighbours City in the first Manchester derby FA Cup final on June 3.