Marcelo succeeds Ramos as Real Madrid captain and sees 'dream come true'

Marcelo has taken on captaincy duties at Real Madrid following the departure of Sergio Ramos.

The Blancos have seen a World Cup-winning defender leave them as a free agent, with a talismanic centre-half heading to Paris Saint-Germain after 16 years in the Spanish capital.

Another long-serving stalwart at Santiago Bernabeu will now be inheriting the armband, with a 33-year-old Brazilian becoming an on-field leader in his 16th season with La Liga giants.

What has been said?

Marcelo has told Madrid's official website of becoming skipper: "It’s an honour and an enormous responsibility to be captain of the greatest club in the world. I’m extremely lucky.

"When you are a Real Madrid player you wake up every day full of desire and that grows after every season. I’ve been here for a long time, but the desire is still there and it just keeps on growing. I’m really looking forward to the start of the new season.

"I learn a lot every season, there's always something new. I'm even more excited about this campaign because I'm Real Madrid captain. It's a dream come true for me and I believe I've done everything I can to be here for such a long time."

Is Marcelo the right man for the job?

The South American left-back has provided captaincy cover for Ramos in the past, so is no novice in that role.

His vast experience has made him an obvious candidate to take such responsibility on a permanent basis, with Marcelo looking to lead by example.

He added: "I've always tried to bring a little bit of my enthusiasm and taken responsibility to help the youngsters as well as those who've been here for a long time. Support is always welcome.

"I'm always looking to learn new things and I also need help from my team-mates. I believe that as captain I'm the spokesperson for the team and I'll always look to help as much as I can, just like I've always done."

The bigger picture

Marcelo has, since arriving in January 2007, taken in 528 appearances for Real.

He has helped them to five La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns, but ended last season empty-handed.

Zinedine Zidane walked away on the back of those struggles, with Carlo Ancelotti returning to Madrid for a second stint as manager, and Marcelo is aware of the need to live up to expectations.

He added: "We're aware that it's very tough to go through a season without winning a title, but we fought till the end of the season.

"I'm sure we're going to win something. We're very happy, we've still got players to come back from international duty or on holiday, but we're very motivated for the season to start."

