'I can't believe it' - Marc Guiu reacts after entering Barcelona record books with incredible debut goal as Xavi insists it was 'time to take him to the playground'

Marc Guiu couldn't hide his joy after scoring the winner on his Barcelona debut against Athletic Club - which saw him make history.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 17-year-old found the net just 23-seconds into his debut for Barca, after coming on to replace Fermin Lopez in the 79th minute of their La Liga clash with Athletic Club. Guiu latched onto a brilliant Joao Felix pass and showed great composure to set himself before sliding the ball under Unai Simon and into the back of the net. Barca held on for a crucial 1-0 win that takes them to within one point of arch-rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table, and Guiu was almost lost for words when speaking to reporters after the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I can't believe it, I'm out of breath. I'm enjoying the moment. I've been working my whole life for this opportunity and it turned out perfect," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Opta, Guiu is now the youngest player to score on his debut for Barcelona in the 21st century at 17 years and 291 days.

Speaking on the teenager's impact and his willingness to promote youth from Barca's famed La Masia academy, Barca head coach Xavi told reporters post-match: "I personally like Marc Guiu. I've always said that I have no problem looking at La Masia players. You have to give them trust. When you see that the kid is ready, you take him to the playground.

"Guiu's face on the bench didn't look scared. He was looking at me with the 'coach, put me on!' face. I saw that he was ready and I subbed him in. You can tell that he can score goals, and everything went well. I'm so happy."

WHAT NEXT? Guiu will now look to continue his development with the first team, and could be in line to feature when Barca take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday.