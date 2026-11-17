Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has admitted he is ready to return to Amsterdam with a chest full of confidence. The Ajax star praised his side's tactical gegenpressing following a stunning 5-0 victory over the Netherlands.
Statement victory in Berlin
Germany wrapped up their UEFA Nations League group stage campaign in sensational fashion, crushing the Netherlands 5-0 at the Olympiastadion to claim top spot in Group A2. For Ajax goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the emphatic victory served as a massive psychological statement against their arch-rivals.
Despite a relatively quiet evening between the posts thanks to a suffocating high press, Ter Stegen played his part in a historic clean sheet that condemned the Oranje to their heaviest defeat of the century.
Praising the power of gegenpressing
Reflecting on the match in his post-match press interview, Ter Stegen highlighted how Germany's aggressive counter-pressing completely overwhelmed the Dutch build-up and created constant opportunities.
"We saw a truly fantastic game today. We had many moments where we were clearly better. We thoroughly deserved to win by this margin today," Ter Stegen stated.
"In the first half, I think whenever we lost the ball, we pressed forward immediately, put the opponent under pressure, and as a result, we repeatedly opened up spaces to exploit after winning the ball back. Naturally, that always gives you the feeling: they can't get out right now."
Daring to return to Amsterdam
With the international break concluded, the German shot-stopper faces a unique club reality as he prepares to head back to the Netherlands, where he currently plays his club football on loan at Eredivisie giants Ajax.
When asked if he dared to return to Amsterdam after routing the national team, Ter Stegen replied with a smile: "I hope so. It's nothing personal, after all. Still, it's always a special game for me. We must definitely remain humble and keep going in the exact same manner. That's the way forward. Nothing is given to us for free. We saw that today as well. We had an immense amount of energy on the pitch. Naturally, I'm returning to Amsterdam with a chest full of confidence."
Building a hungry squad for the future
Looking ahead to the quarter-finals and the structural evolution of the national team under Jurgen Klopp, Ter Stegen emphasized that the hunger within the squad is driving their success.
"During the last training camp, which was quite long, we had two teams. The coach got a broad, general overview of the players at his disposal. In the end, I believe he selected the people he considered best for the moment during that camp," Ter Stegen explained.
"Ultimately, football is a performance sport. Especially in the national team, we always need the best players. When you end up with a team that is willing, that is eager and hungry, something great can come out of it."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.