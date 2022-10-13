£2.5m-£3m! Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball expected to rake in big fee at auction

The ball that Diego Maradona scored his iconic 'Hand of God' goal with could fetch almost £3 million when it goes up for auction in November.

Referee Ali Bin Nasser owns the ball

To be auctioned on November 16

Expected to fetch around £2.5m-£3m.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine used his hand to score the opener in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England. The ball is currently under the custody of former Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser, who was in charge of the match. However, Nasser conceded that he could not spot the incident and was relying on his linesman for the decision. Auctioneer Graham Budd will lead the proceedings on November 16 in what is set to be another historic sports memorabilia auction.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This ball is part of international football history - it feels like the right time to be sharing it with the world," Bin Nasser said.

"I hope the buyer is in a position to put it on display or share it with the public in some other way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shortly after the controversial incident Maradona scored a stunning solo goal which is now known as the “Goal of the Century”. Several other items including Nasser's shirt and another signed shirt that he later received from Maradona will also be up for auction.

DID YOU KNOW? Maradona's shirt that he wore in the same match was sold earlier in May for £7.1m, which made it the most expensive football memorabilia ever.

WHAT NEXT? Interested parties will be able to submit an online bid for the same from October 28 with the auction set to take place on November 16.