Manchester United vs West Ham United: Lineups and LIVE updates

A place in the FA Cup quarter-finals will be up for grabs when Manchester United and West Ham United meet at Old Trafford on Wednesday

Having won their first trophy in six years when they beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the EFL Cup final last weekend, all the focus will now turn to the FA Cup as Manchester United look to continue their impressive form post World Cup when they take on West Ham United with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

West Ham boss David Moyes returns to familiar territory at Old Trafford and will hope his players build on their 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend. That win saw their move out of the relegation zone in 16th place. However, the former Manchester United boss still has a lot of pressure on him and will be eager to see his side trump the 12-time FA Cup winners.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are alive in all four competitions they are playing and are undoubtedly one of the most in-form teams in Europe at the moment. Erik ten Hag will fancy his team's chances against an out-of-depth West Ham.

Manchester United vs West Ham predicted lineups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

West Ham XI (4-3-3): Areola; Johnson, Kehrer, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Paqueta; Benrahma, Antonio, Bowen

Manchester United vs West Ham United LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

Having won the EFL Cup trophy last weekend, Man United are still in the hunt for other three trophies ahead of meeting with West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Red Devils have a busy March ahead of them. First, they host West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup next week before flying to Anfield to face old rivals Liverpool the following weekend. They will subsequently make a return to Europa League play with a last 16 tie against Real Betis.