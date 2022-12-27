Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United host Nottingham Forest after 24 years in an intriguing Premier League fixture

Manchester United will lock horns with the newly promoted Nottingham Forest side as both clubs would look to restart their Premier League campaign with a bang.

Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils have recorded victories on either side of the World Cup break, and the Dutch manager would hope to see the same against Forest.

The two sides last locked horns in 1998-99 when the home side battered their rivals 8-1 in the Premier League.

Despite United having a lackluster start to the season, the 20-time League champions have found their form once again and will look to produce an identical performance to 24 years ago.

Nottingham Forest’s return to England’s top flight hasn’t gone up to plan. The Reds currently sit in the 19th position with 13 points from 15 matches. Despite signing an abundance of players in the summer transfer window, the club has failed to mark an impression in their return season.

Although Steve Cooper’s men have shown glimpses of hope, especially in their previous five encounters, losing just one of them including a shocking victory against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

And the club would look to shatter United’s dream at the Theatre.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest probable line-ups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Nottingham Forest XI (4-3-3): Hennessey; Williams, Worrall, Boly, Toffolo; Yates, Mangala, Colback; Johnson, Awoniyi, Lingard

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming opponents

Manchester United travels to the Molineux Stadium on the 31st of December to face Wolves. The Red Devils then host Bournemouth on the 4th of January before hosting Everton on the 7th of January in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup.