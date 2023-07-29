Manchester United exit route? Real Sociedad in talks over loan deal for Donny van de Beek

Spanish side Real Sociedad are reportedly in talks with Manchester United over the signing of midfielder Donny van de Beek on a season-long loan.

Sociedad want Dutchman on loan

Option to make deal permanent

Van de Beek down the pecking order at United

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, La Real are close to signing the Dutchman for the 2023-24 campaign, with the option to make the deal permanent should the 26-year-old impress in La Liga.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Basque club will play Champions League football next season and are seeking to strengthen their squad.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Van de Beek has struggled for game time at United such joining in 2020 from Ajax. He's managed just 60 appearances, and even spent a season on loan at Everton where he also found the going tough.

WHAT NEXT FOR VAN DE BEEK? The midfielder will want to join a club where he can play football regularly, and get back to being the player that earned him the move to Old Trafford in the first place.