Manchester United exit route? Real Sociedad in talks over loan deal for Donny van de Beek

Emmet Gates
Donny van de Beek Manchester United 2022-23Getty
Spanish side Real Sociedad are reportedly in talks with Manchester United over the signing of midfielder Donny van de Beek on a season-long loan.

  • Sociedad want Dutchman on loan
  • Option to make deal permanent
  • Van de Beek down the pecking order at United

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, La Real are close to signing the Dutchman for the 2023-24 campaign, with the option to make the deal permanent should the 26-year-old impress in La Liga.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Basque club will play Champions League football next season and are seeking to strengthen their squad.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Van de Beek has struggled for game time at United such joining in 2020 from Ajax. He's managed just 60 appearances, and even spent a season on loan at Everton where he also found the going tough.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Donny van de Beek Manchester United 2023-24Getty ImagesDonny van de Beek 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR VAN DE BEEK? The midfielder will want to join a club where he can play football regularly, and get back to being the player that earned him the move to Old Trafford in the first place.

