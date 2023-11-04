More unrest at Manchester United! Groundstaff to see overtime slashed amid ‘all-time low’ morale behind the scenes

Manchester United will reportedly slash overtime for ground staff amid more unrest behind the scenes at the club.

United to cut down on ground staff overtime

Move slammed by the affected workers

Club remain defiant over their new decision

WHAT HAPPENED? United, despite recently posting record annual revenues of £648.4million, have decided to cut down on the extra hours of the Old Trafford ground staff which will affect some of the 'lowest-paid' staff in the club's hierarchy. Those affected, some with decades of service left in the tank, are being presented with new contracts, with the threat of job loss if they refuse to sign.

Many of these employees earn between £20,000 and £30,000 annually, with the potential to boost income by up to £15,000 through additional hours. Some staff are now seeking second jobs, and one has even moved to a rival club, City, although this decision predates the announced changes.

"It’s an absolute disgrace," said one insider to Daily Mail. "We are talking about people who love Manchester United, the fabric of the club, who have been there for years. They work incredibly hard because, despite who is at the top, it is their club. Almost everyone relies on overtime because it is not a well-paid job.

"Doing this — especially during a cost of living crisis — is not just heartless, it is reckless. They are penny-pinching from those who need it most, chopping salaries of some of the lowest-paid members of staff in half. It is yet another example of how detached those in positions of power are from the rank and file. The money they will save is peanuts in the grand scheme. When you look at what players earn, and how much they have spent on flops, it’s sickening."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Concerns arise that the lost hours may be compensated with new hires on less-expensive zero-hour contracts. However, the club insist that these new arrivals are meant to provide backup support, allowing contracted staff to take time off. The decision appears to have been led by Annie Hale, United's human resources director, who implemented a seven percent pay rise and the introduction of bonuses, which will be in place for two years.

A United spokesperson defended the decision and said: "We recognise the significant role the green staff play in delivering one of the best playing surfaces in football. Our review is aimed at protecting the welfare of staff and providing greater flexibility.

"We are seeking to modernise terms and ways of working with employees who work irregular hours around the demands of the football schedule. It is good practice to review historic employment terms to ensure we remain competitive and reward staff appropriately, particularly those who spend anti-social hours working hard behind the scenes."

WHAT NEXT? It is believed that the latest administrative decision has sunk staff morale to an "all-time low". Their on-field performances have been disappointing to say the least after having made the worst start to the season in six decades. Amid the unrest both on and off the pitch, Erik ten Hag will rally his troops against Fulham on Saturday at Craven Cottage in a Premier League fixture.