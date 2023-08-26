On his way! Man Utd give goalkeeper Dean Henderson permission to travel to Crystal Palace for medical

Manchester United have reportedly given goalkeeper Dean Henderson permission to travel to Crystal Palace for a medical ahead of deadline day.

Shot stopper spent last year on loan

Would offer competition for Sam Johnstone

Vicente Guaita seeking Selhurst Park exit

WHAT'S HAPPENED? With the transfer window due to shut this coming week, the shot stopper's future at Old Trafford has remained up in the air since the arrival of Andre Onana from Inter.

Now, the England international looks poised to link up with Roy Hodgson's Eagles, who are in need of competition for Three Lions team-mate Sam Johnstone amid Vicente Guaita's refusal to play at Selhurst Park.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, and had been linked with a return to the City Ground before Steve Cooper's side moved for USMNT international Matt Turner from Arsenal.

Any departure from Old Trafford would likely also leave United looking for another goalkeeper of their own, with only former England man Tom Heaton otherwise on the books alongside Onana. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir.

WHAT'S NEXT? Henderson is due to travel to London after Manchester United's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday at Old Trafford.